George W. Bush Photobombing The Texas Rangers Broadcast Will Give You Life

May 18, 2017 5:10 AM By JT
George W. Bush is no stranger to baseball.  Decades ago, before his career in politics, he was a part owner of the Texas Rangers, and it’s no surprise to see him catching a few games at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

In fact, if you watch the games on TV, there’s a good chance you’ll spot the former President.  He’s got seats front row right near the Rangers’ dugout.  Last night against the Phillies, cameras caught W heading towards his seat right behind reporter Emily Jones.  Even a former President couldn’t resist playing with the cameras in the middle of serious baseball talk!

The appearance was short, but it was oh so great, and will no doubt be one of our favorite Rangers memories from off the field this year!

