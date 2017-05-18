Do Not Eat The New World’s Hottest Chili Pepper

This is for all those crazies who don’t just love spice, but feel the need to go to extremes with their hot food. You know who you are. The new world’s hottest chili pepper is not something you want to mess with. There are plenty of other peppers out there you can eat to prove to your friends that your tough.

The Dragon’s Breath chili was engineered by Mike Smith and Nottingham Trent University. That should be your first clue. This tiny little red chili doesn’t occur naturally, it was developed at a University. On the Scoville meter the pepper tops out at a ‘cool’ 2.48 million. For reference, normal hot sauce is around 500 units…

This pepper could literally kill you. The creator won’t even try it.

Via UPROXX