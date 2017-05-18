Deer Gets Loose In Wal Mart Before Being Tackled By A Customer

May 18, 2017 9:36 AM By JT
Filed Under: animals, customer, deer, Funny, tackle, Wal Mart

You never know what you’ll see shopping at Wal Mart.

Sometimes, you’ll see a woman confronting her husband and his side chick.  Sometimes you’ll see excellent deals on all your home shopping needs.  Sometimes, you might see a live deer crashing around the dog food section.

Shoppers at a central Minnesota Wal-Mart were surprised with option number 3, as a live, for-real deer crashed through the aisles much to the amusement of some and horror of a few shoppers.  Luckily, a shopper, Tom Grasswick, was there to tackle the beast before it could cause too much damage.

He told WDAY-TV, “I figured I was bigger than the deer, so I’d win that wrestling match.”  Luckily, he Grasswick was able to keep the deer calm, and store employees were able to tie dog leashes around its legs before being carried outside and released.

Via Star Tribune

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live