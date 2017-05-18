Deer Gets Loose In Wal Mart Before Being Tackled By A Customer

You never know what you’ll see shopping at Wal Mart.

Sometimes, you’ll see a woman confronting her husband and his side chick. Sometimes you’ll see excellent deals on all your home shopping needs. Sometimes, you might see a live deer crashing around the dog food section.

Shoppers at a central Minnesota Wal-Mart were surprised with option number 3, as a live, for-real deer crashed through the aisles much to the amusement of some and horror of a few shoppers. Luckily, a shopper, Tom Grasswick, was there to tackle the beast before it could cause too much damage.

He told WDAY-TV, “I figured I was bigger than the deer, so I’d win that wrestling match.” Luckily, he Grasswick was able to keep the deer calm, and store employees were able to tie dog leashes around its legs before being carried outside and released.



