Check Out The ‘Orange is the New Black Mirror’ Spoof

May 18, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Black Mirror, crossover, Danielle Brooks, Netflix, Orange Is The New Black, Orange Is The New Black Mirror, Samira Wiley, San Junipero, Spoof

‘Orange is the New Black’ and ‘Black Mirror’ are two amazing Netflix original shows. If you don’t know what ‘Black Mirror’ is, which you should. It’s an anthology, Sci-Fi, mind freak show, much like ‘Twilight Zone.’

To get some hype for the new season of ‘Orange is the New Black’ Netflix decided to poke some fun at themselves with this hilarious and shockingly emotional spoof of season 3, ep 4 of ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘San Junipero,’ with ‘Orange is the New Black’ characters Poussey (Samira Wiley) and Taystee (Danielle Brooks).

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live