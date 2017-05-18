Check Out The ‘Orange is the New Black Mirror’ Spoof

‘Orange is the New Black’ and ‘Black Mirror’ are two amazing Netflix original shows. If you don’t know what ‘Black Mirror’ is, which you should. It’s an anthology, Sci-Fi, mind freak show, much like ‘Twilight Zone.’

To get some hype for the new season of ‘Orange is the New Black’ Netflix decided to poke some fun at themselves with this hilarious and shockingly emotional spoof of season 3, ep 4 of ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘San Junipero,’ with ‘Orange is the New Black’ characters Poussey (Samira Wiley) and Taystee (Danielle Brooks).

Via Mashable