Win A Private Screening Of “Baywatch” With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on the cover of GQ‘s upcoming 2017 comedy issue.

To coincide with the wrestler turned actor’s meteoric rise into Hollywood’s highest paid actor, GQ is hosting a contest that could net you your very own private screening of The Rock’s upcoming film Baywatch.

To enter, users just need to post their most creative interpretations of The Rock’s cover on Instagram, and caption the photos with “#RockTheGQCover,” and “#contest.” The Rock will hand-pick the winner himself!

Presenting the star of GQ's 2017 Comedy Issue, Dwayne @TheRock Johnson. Read the story and see more photos at the link in bio. (📸 @peggysirota) A post shared by GQ (@gq) on May 10, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

The contest began yesterday, and ends at 11:00 am on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Winners will be notified via Instagram messenger. Click HERE for all the rules!

Via GQ

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter