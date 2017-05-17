Whataburger Ending Long Tradition Of Customized Milk Shakes and Malts

Change, often requires sacrifice.

The decades-long way of Whataburger customizing milk shakes and malts, is coming to an end, as reported by CBS 11.

Whataburger has decided shake consistency and speed of customer service is more important, and is in the process of updating their milk shake machines.

According to Whataburger, “The new machine uses the same shake recipe our customers know and love, but does not give us the ability to add extra syrup upon request.”

Whataburger employees say new milk shake machines were introduced to one of the company’s training stores on Hwy 121 at Denton Tap Road in Coppell, sometime last year.

Currently, only some Whataburger locations in Dallas, Denton and Collin Counties are using the new machines. So, it’s just a question of time.