This fisherman is a classic example of one of those Australian guys who lacks the capacity for fear. Not only does he play tug-of-war with a shark, just for a net, but he curses and yells at the shark like it’s some kind of pest. Its sounds like he’s trying to shew away a small rodent. Then we come to the fist palm. He didn’t punch the shark. He put his hand on its nose and pushed. He really should have gotten bit there, but maybe the shark had too much respect for the guy…

Via NY Post