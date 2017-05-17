This Burger Joint Just Beat In-N-Out as America’s Favorite Burger Chain

May 17, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: burger, burgers, Five Guys, Harris Poll, In-N-Out, offensive, Poll, Shake Shack, Survey, Texas, wendy's, whataburger

Let’s get a couple things straight. Texans take their burgers seriously. While there are many great options in the DFW to grab a delicious burger, we all have our go-to. The hot topic of this week is Five Guys and In-N-Out. Why? Because according to the Harris Poll released this week, Americans favor Five Guys more. The second thing we need to clear up is that this is of no importance to true Texans as neither Five Guys nor In-N-Out have ever fully ruled the metroplex because Whataburger exists.

We get it. Every burger is different and every burger has its own special touch. Even if Five Guys are great burgers, which they are, there’s nothing like Whataburger. The only reason Texans should be particularly offended here is because of where Whataburger falls in this “poll” that was taken. See below for evidence:

Number six…Whataburger…. really? We just can’t comprehend the fact that Wendy’s is even remotely close to Shake Shack to begin with. But Texans aren’t the only ones offended by this poll. Californians (of course) are upset their beloved burger fell off the number one spot.

According to Business Insider, Five Guys has been expanding increasingly and in 2013, 48% of respondents were familiar with Five Guys, according to The Harris Poll. Today, that figure is 68%, with Five Guys reaching 81% familiarity among Generation Z and millennials.

We’re still upset about Whataburger though. It’s kind of offensive, too. How could you say no to this?

Thanks for the info Harris Poll, but you can keep it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live