You probably have heard someone warn you before about drinking energy drinks, if you have not, we are doing so now.

A 16-year-old collapsed in his classroom and passed away from a cardiac arrest, after he consumed too much caffeine.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the teen died from a “caffeine-induced cardiac event causing a probable arrhythmia,” after he drank a Diet Mountain Dew, a café latter from McDonald’s, and an energy drink in a span of two hours.

