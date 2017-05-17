Starbucks Is Coming Out With Coffee Ice Cubes

This time of year iced coffee is a must for anyone who wants their fix. You can’t sip on a piping hot cup of joe when its 100 degrees outside. But there’s one glaring problem with iced coffee. Ice melts, and no one likes watered down coffee.

Starbucks is here to help. They’re testing out new coffee ice cubes. These cubes made out of coffee would guarantee that your drink never gets watered down. So far these magic ice cubes have been seen at 100 locations in Baltimore and St. Louis.

Now we just need them in Dallas.

Via Elite Daily