Starbucks Is Coming Out With Coffee Ice Cubes

May 17, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Coffee Ice Cube, drink, Iced Coffee, Starbucks, summer

This time of year iced coffee is a must for anyone who wants their fix. You can’t sip on a piping hot cup of joe when its 100 degrees outside. But there’s one glaring problem with iced coffee. Ice melts, and no one likes watered down coffee.

Starbucks is here to help. They’re testing out new coffee ice cubes. These cubes made out of coffee would guarantee that your drink never gets watered down. So far these magic ice cubes have been seen at 100 locations in Baltimore and St. Louis.

Now we just need them in Dallas.

Via Elite Daily

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live