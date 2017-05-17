Snoop Dogg’s Sign Language Interpreter Is This Summer’s Must-See Musical Act (Video)

Holly Maniatty is no stranger to hip hop.

Wu Tang Clan, Public Enemy, the Beastie Boys, and Killer Mike are just a few of the names on the sign language interpreter’s extensive resume. However, recent video of her performing with Snoop Dogg at New Orleans’ Jazz Fest has made her a viral sensation.

WARNING! NSFW follows in the video. Proceed with caution!

Holly says she spends upward of 50 to 80 hours studying a performer’s music, their background, and sometimes even their political affiliations in order to make their political interpretations as close as possible. She told NPR, “In order to make the interpretations as authentic as possible so the deaf patron is getting as close to the same experience as the hearing people are getting, I’m using signs that are, you know, indigenous to where that person, you know, grew up, or where they’re from or where they’re living currently.”

By all accounts her hard work is paying off. After performing for Wu Tang, one deaf concert goer approached her and said, “I never really got why people like hip-hop so much and now I get it.”

