Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Leaked By Hackers

May 17, 2017 3:11 PM
The hacker group known as ‘TheDarkOverlord’ have released the upcoming Disney film, ‘Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.’ Earlier in the week, the group threatened to leak the film if Disney did not pay the group a large sum in Bitcoins. Needless to say Disney refused to pay.

This isn’t the first time the group has demanded ransom with the threat of an early release. They first contacted Netflix with similar demands, claiming that they would leak the new season of ‘Orange Is the New Black.’ Netflix also refused to pay, instead contacting the FBI. Very soon after the first five episodes were leaked.

