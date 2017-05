A woman was filmed in Houston strolling down I-45 in the middle of rush hour talking on her phone as if it was a normal Tuesday. Juan Coronado filmed the incident, and he told Click2Houston, “She didn’t have (a) care in the world. A hundred cars pretty much stopped in an instant.”

Police said they started receiving calls about the woman around 5:30pm, but could not find the woman upon arriving at the scene.

Via Click2Houston

