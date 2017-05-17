Girl Scout Leader Accused Of Stealing $15,000 Worth Of Cookies And Going Into Hiding

Police are currently searching for Leah Ann Vick from Auxier, Kentucky, after the Girl Scout Leader allegedly stole up to $15,000 worth of Girl Scout Cookies and then went into hiding.

According to Pike County district attorney Rick Bartley, Vick picked up a large order of cookies from her local chapter, but never reappeared to pay for the cookies after they had been sold. In fact, there was no record of Vick ever dropping off the cookies to her troops, or the other troops that authorities believe the order was for.

Vick has apparently also been using “several different addresses” in Eastern Kentucky, making it difficult for authorities to track her down. Vick was indicted by a jury on a charge of “felony theft by unlawful taking,” and faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.

