Dog Finds Family’s Cat Alive Under Burned Down House After 2 Months

May 17, 2017 6:28 PM
Christine Marr’s home burned down two months ago. She and her dog, Chloe, were rescued by firefighters, but her cat, Ringer was not. Ringer was missing, presumed dead.

That all changed when Marr returned to the rubble of her home on Sunday. Chloe began digging and scratching at the ground. Chloe searched the rubble until she found a hole in the wall, where she and her owner could hear cat meows. Ringer was saved.

Ringer is expected to make a full recovery. He did lose half his body weight, but with the help of a feeding tube to reintroduce solid food, Ringer will be back to his old self in no time.

Via Mashable

