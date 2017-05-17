Dallas Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher House For Sale

After the final rose ceremony, bachelorette Jojo Fletcher and fiance Jordan Rodgers moved to Dallas.

Now the Couple has listed the 6115 Mercedes Avenue property. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in nearly 1,550 square feet of space. The single-story home was built in 1949 and was renovated last year, with refinished hardwood floors, upgraded hardware and large picture windows. the two had been leasing the property since the finale last year. If you ever wanted to live in a reality stars home now’s your chance, the property is listed for $524,000 or rent for $3,850 a month.