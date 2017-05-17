Check Out This Beautiful Dress Made From 10,000 Starburst Wrappers

May 17, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, DIY Fashion, Emily Seilhamer, Starburst Wrapper Dress, Starbursts

DIY fashion trends will always be popular, but one woman has taken it to the next level. Artist, Emily Seilhamer, has taken the Starburst wrapper bracelet trend and gone above and beyond with this beautiful dress made entirely from Starburst wrappers.

Emily says that her husband loves Starbursts and that he would bring her bags full of wrappers. So, she decided to make something out of them. First she had to iron each wrapper. Then, she used elastic thread to sew strands of wrappers together and underwear elastic to seal the dress and attack a zipper.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live