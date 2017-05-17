A Fidget Spinner Sent a Texas Girl to the Hospital, Mom Warns Parents

May 17, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Choking, Fidget Spinners, Hazard, Houston, local, parents, Texas, Warning

A Houston-area mom took to Facebook on Monday to warn parents about the potential risks of fidget spinners after her daughter was taken to the hospital after piece from the spinner became lodged in her throat.

The spinning little three-inch toys have lately become so widely popular that they’ve been banned in some schools.  The toys were originally created to help students with attention disorders or autism, but has since then taken over classrooms with many students carrying one.

While the outcome was positive, it is a fair warning to many parents who have seen these little fidget spinners around. Not all are made the same, and most have small parts that can definitely be a choking hazard for younger children.

As of Tuesday evening, Joniec’s post has been shared more than 260,000 times.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live