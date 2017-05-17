A Fidget Spinner Sent a Texas Girl to the Hospital, Mom Warns Parents

A Houston-area mom took to Facebook on Monday to warn parents about the potential risks of fidget spinners after her daughter was taken to the hospital after piece from the spinner became lodged in her throat.

The spinning little three-inch toys have lately become so widely popular that they’ve been banned in some schools. The toys were originally created to help students with attention disorders or autism, but has since then taken over classrooms with many students carrying one.

While the outcome was positive, it is a fair warning to many parents who have seen these little fidget spinners around. Not all are made the same, and most have small parts that can definitely be a choking hazard for younger children.

As of Tuesday evening, Joniec’s post has been shared more than 260,000 times.