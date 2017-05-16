Zac Efron To Play Ted Bundy In “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile”

Zac Efron, we all know him from High School Musical. He’s a Disney kid turned superstar on the big screen. He’s known for romantic flicks and comedies, NOT murder movies!

Zac Efron has signed on to play serial killer Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” which will be directed by Joe Berlinger. The story of Bundy will be told by Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s then girlfriend.

This could be a career-changing role for Efron. Possibly the role that could get him an Oscar. So far, Efron is the only big name signed to this movie.

No release date just yet on this film.