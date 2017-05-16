VIDEO: Cyclist Gets Hit By Stray Bullet

Sometimes you just get unlucky. There are certainly dangers associated with cycling, but most don’t expect to get shot when they climb on their bike. Sadly this poor New Orleans cyclist got just that on his morning ride.

Christopher Weiss was minding his own business with his cycling club when out of nowhere a stray bullet plants itself into his back. Reportedly there was a nearby shooting, but there no information on who fired the bullet.

You have to give this guy credit. He pulled over pretty calmly and kept his composure while his friends dressed the wound. Most people would have instantly wiped out after taking a surprise bullet. This guy reacts like he just got stung by a bee.

Chris only sustained a minor flesh wound, and will make a full recovery.

Via TMZ