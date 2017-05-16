‘Roseanne’ Is Officially Getting a Revival on ABC

It’s official. After 20 years, Roseanne will be getting a revival on ABC. According to Hollywood Reporter, the show has been given an 8-episode revival, which was rumored to be in development last month. Characters Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, and are expected to return to their roles even despite Goodman’s character dying in the 1997 season finale. Laurie Metcalf and Johnny Galecki are also both expected to appear in the revival too.

As far as producers go, Gilbert is credited as co-executive producer on the revival alongside original producers Barr, Tom Werner, and Bruce Helford.

The show is slated for a midseason debut.