RompHims Are Rompers For Men, Because Men’s Fashion Was Getting Too “Runway” And “Basic”

May 16, 2017 8:43 AM By JT
Filed Under: business, casual, clothes, clothing, fashion, mens, rompers, romphims

Fellas, how many times have you seen a woman wear a romper and thought, “Man, I wish we could wear something like that.”

Well guess what, boys!  Your dreams have just come true.

Conveniently named “RompHims,” these one-piece suits are specifically designed for men, and are the brainchild of four friends who found that most men’s clothing options were either “too corporate… too fratty … too ‘runway’ … or too basic.”

RompHims were looking for $10,000 to being mass production on this brand new summer outfit, but have already amassed nearly $45,000.  A donation of $90 still, however, will net you your own pair.

We'll miss the @heineken beer tents at #stagecoach, but not mad about the increased beer mobility.

A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on

Just in case you’re concerned before ordering a pair, there is a conveniently placed zipper along the front of the RompHim.  No need to completely disrobe in order to visit the men’s room!

Via Huffington Post

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live