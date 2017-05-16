President Trump Lights the White House Blue in Honor of Law Enforcement

May 16, 2017 8:23 PM
Filed Under: honor, law enforcement, Police, President Trump, support, White House

President Donald Trump illuminated the White House in blue lights last night to honor fallen Law Enforcement officers across the country.

Yesterday – Peace Officers Memorial Day, marked the beginning of National Police Week which honors the men and women of law enforcement that have been injured or killed in the line of duty.

“Police officers are the thin blue line whose sacrifices protect and serve us every day, and we pledge to support them as they risk their lives to safeguard ours,” President Trump Said. “Last year, 118 officers died in the line of duty, and of those, 66 were victims of malicious attacks.  These attacks increased by nearly 40 percent from 2015.”

The President said he and Melania would light the White House blue as “humble appreciation of our hard-working law enforcement officers.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live