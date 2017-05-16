New School Teaches Millennials How To “Adult”

In November of last year, the Adulting School opened in Portland, Maine. Co-founders Rachel Weinstein and Katie Brunelle describe the institute as a “modern-day home economics class.”

This school, available to those 21-years and older, teaches basic like skills that many would think is the parent’s job, though Weinstein and Burnelle say not everyone’s home life offers the opportunity to learn basic life skills. One of the six topics the Adulting School teaches is money, which happens to be their most popular course. The school also teaches resume building, and job interviewing skills, as well as bring in executives from local businesses to inform the students what future employers look for and what to keep in mind when applying for jobs.

Not everyone is for this kind of schooling. A University of New England student said, “It’s kind of sad, to be honest, that that needs to be available, ’cause you go through life and you learn.” Another added, “No, I want to be a kid forever, so I will not accept it.”

The Adulting School offers courses in six essential elements of adult life, Wellness, DIY, Work, Money, Community, and Relationships.

Via WGME