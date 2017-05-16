Like Father Like Daughter, North West Screams At Paparazzis, “No Pictures!”

May 16, 2017 5:38 AM By JT
Filed Under: Funny, Kanye West, kim kardashian, KUWTK, north west, paparazzi, photographs, Video

Think what you want about any fame-mongering or attention-seeking celebrity, but their kids shouldn’t have to deal with this kind of nonsense.

Kim Kardashian was strolling down the street with her daughter North, when of course a horde of paparazzi came barreling down shooting away.  Poor North hit her breaking point.

She began screaming at the photographer’s “No pictures!  No pictures!”

Some parts of being the child of one of the most famous people in the world have to be awful.  Does North even understand why she and her mom can’t even walk down the street without being harassed?  What are the chances Kim loved it, though?

Via Marie Claire

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live