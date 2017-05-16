Kendall Jenner Face-Planting Off a Bike is a Representation of Her Year So Far

It’s been an interesting year for Kendall Jenner to say the very, very least. The model can’t seem to catch a break. 2017 maybe hasn’t been her year, she appeared in a Pepsi ad that had to be pulled (for obvious reasons), received backlash for a magazine cover in another country, and promoted a festival that completely fell apart (re: Fyre Festival). Luckily or unluckily, Jenner accidentally found the perfect metaphor to describe the whirlwind of a year it’s been in the form of wiping out on a bike.

The hilarious video was posted by Khloe Kardashian with the caption “My work here is done…”

My work here is done….. @kendalljenner A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

It can only go upwards from here, Kendall!