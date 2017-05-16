Instagram Adds Eight “Augmented Reality” Face Filters In New Update

If you’ve opened Instagram this morning, you might think you’re looking at Snapchat.

Instagram’s latest updates brings “augmented reality face” filters to the app.

Normal pictures were getting too boring, anyway.

A new icon should appear on the bottom right corner of the screen when you have the camera open in the app. The new filters include ones that make the person of focus look like a koala or rabbit, and one that sends math equations spinning around their head. Fun.

Today we’re introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining! https://t.co/8gq9g8sVZD pic.twitter.com/VjiafDhMmv — Instagram (@instagram) May 16, 2017

Filters aren’t the only thing new to Instagram with this latest update. Users can now add hashtag “stickers” to any photo or video posted in their story, and viewers can click on these stickers and explore what’s being shared with the hashtag. A “rewind” video has also been added, along with an “eraser,”with the former already making an appearance on Snapchat!

Via The Verge

