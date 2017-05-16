Hero Delivers Pizza To Stalled Amtrak Train

Commuting is never fun, especially when your train stall for a couple hours. You’re tired, hungry, and angry. So, what do you do?

Mitch Katz took matters into his own hands when his train from NYC to DC stalled. A couple hour in Katz got fed up and found a nearby pizza joint and ordered delivery.

Stuck on @amtrak 161 got hangry and problem solved pic.twitter.com/vIN42GPR5H — Mitch Katz (@MitchKatz) May 14, 2017

The real hero of this story is the delivery man who hopped that fence and brought that man his pizza. Shout out to this guy. Most delivery men can’t find normal addresses, let alone a stalled train. Give this man a medal.

