Here’s How To Get A Free Castle In Italy

May 16, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Free Castle, Italy, Strategic Tourist Plan, Tourism, Travel

Want to live like a king? Now you can. As part of an initiative called the Strategic Tourist Plan, the Italian government is looking to give away 103 historic buildings. That includes villas, inns, houses, towers, and castles.

But if you want to have your own kingdom you have to pledge to renovate the building into something that will attract tourism, like a hotel, restaurant, visitor center, ect. These buildings are in more remote parts of the country. So, the hope is to attract more tourism to these rural areas, while decreasing crowding in the big tourist spots.

Just submit a proposal to the State Property Agency by June 26 and go buy yourself a crown.

Via Mashable

