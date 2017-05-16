Henderson Island Is Covered With 38 Million Pieces Of Trash

Who needs to take their trash to the local dump when you could you just send it to Henderson Island?

Henderson Island in the Pacific was deemed a World Heritage Site due to it’s bird population. Sadly, it’s been ruined by trash, 38 million pieces to be exact. According to the National Academy of Science, the beach littered with plastic.

Research Scientist at University of Tasmania, Jennifer Lavers said,

“Far from being the pristine ‘deserted island’ that people might imagine of such a remote place, Henderson Island is a shocking but typical example of how plastic debris is affecting the environment on a global scale.”

Almost 4,000 pieces of new trash wash up on Henderson Island’s shore every single day. Over 200 species are at risk from eating plastic. By the way two of the those species live on Henderson Island.

So what do we need to do to fix this? Recycle, recycle, recycle! Or stop using plastic altogether.