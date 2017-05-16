“Hangry” Passenger Orders Pizza To Train He’s Been Stuck On For An Hour

May 16, 2017 6:46 AM By JT
Mitch Katz had been stuck on an Amtrak train headed to Washington D.C. for about an hour when he started to get a little “hangry.”

Unlike most hangry people, Katz calmed himself, and thought of a rational solution to his problem.  he called a local pizza place and found someone willing to deliver a pie to the stalled train.

Not all heroes wear capes.

In a response to a tweet regarding the stalled train, Amtrak said it was due to a “Service disruption due to a mechanical issue, assistance on the way.”  The train eventually did arrive in D.C., albeit three hours behind schedule.

Via Yahoo

