“Hangry” Passenger Orders Pizza To Train He’s Been Stuck On For An Hour

Mitch Katz had been stuck on an Amtrak train headed to Washington D.C. for about an hour when he started to get a little “hangry.”

Unlike most hangry people, Katz calmed himself, and thought of a rational solution to his problem. he called a local pizza place and found someone willing to deliver a pie to the stalled train.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Stuck on @amtrak 161 got hangry and problem solved pic.twitter.com/vIN42GPR5H — Mitch Katz (@MitchKatz) May 14, 2017

In a response to a tweet regarding the stalled train, Amtrak said it was due to a “Service disruption due to a mechanical issue, assistance on the way.” The train eventually did arrive in D.C., albeit three hours behind schedule.

Via Yahoo

