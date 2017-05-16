Grizzly Bear Interrupts Rugby Practice Of Team Named “The Bears”

Lee Garrett, an assistant girls high school rugby coach in Canada, received an alarming call from someone driving nearby the school. The driver told Garrett, “There’s a bear heading straight towards you!”

Garrett noticed the bear approaching, hoping that it would steer away before it reached the field where he and his team were practicing. Unfortunately, the bear did not change direction, and was rapidly approaching his team, who of course are nicknamed “The Bears!”

He made his way to his car, but not before notifying the players and other coaches of the impeding danger.

Fortunately, the bear just kind of strolled onto the field and nobody was hurt. As for his team, Garrett said with a laugh, “They just stayed on the opposite side of the field as it moved around the pitch.”

