Grizzly Bear Interrupts Rugby Practice Of Team Named “The Bears”

May 16, 2017 6:20 AM By JT
Filed Under: animals, Bear, Canada, grizzly, practice, sports, Team

Lee Garrett, an assistant girls high school rugby coach in Canada, received an alarming call from someone driving nearby the school.  The driver told Garrett, “There’s a bear heading straight towards you!”

Garrett noticed the bear approaching, hoping that it would steer away before it reached the field where he and his team were practicing.  Unfortunately, the bear did not change direction, and was rapidly approaching his team, who of course are nicknamed “The Bears!”

He made his way to his car, but not before notifying the players and other coaches of the impeding danger.

Fortunately, the bear just kind of strolled onto the field and nobody was hurt.  As for his team, Garrett said with a laugh, “They just stayed on the opposite side of the field as it moved around the pitch.”

Via NY Daily News

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live