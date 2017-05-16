Conspiracy Theory States Avril Lavigne Died In 2003 And Was Replaced By A Body Double Named Melissa Vandella

The Moon Landing. The Single-Bullet Theory. Avril Lavigne. The three biggest conspiracy theories facing America today.

Paul McCartney went through something similar a few decades ago, when half the world was convinced he actually died and was replaced by a double who looked and sounded exactly like him. Well why can’t the same thing happen to Avril Lavigne?

A Twitter user started unraveling this spider web, covering everything from Lavigne’s evolution in her style of music and fashion choices, along with photos comparing the shape of her face through the years, along with an analysis of her birthmarks and handwriting examples. They’re covering it all it looks like.

Click the link below and follow along and decide for yourself, what really is going on with Avril Lavigne?

avril lavigne is dead & was replaced by a look alike: a conspiracy theory thread pic.twitter.com/9eearQ2rte — 🅴 (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

Via Too Fab

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter