“Buddymoons” Are The Latest Honeymoon Trend

Traditional honeymoons are changing!

Redbook reports “buddymoons” are the latest trend!

“Buddymoons” are just what it seems, in which the bride and groom bring a friend or friends along to party with them after marriage.

According to a Priceline survey of 1,000 American, in the last year, about 12% of couples have taken a “Buddymoon.”

For example, after their Aug. 2015 wedding, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux took friends Chelsea Handler, Courtney Cox and Jason Bateman with them to Bora Bora.

The “Buddymoon” trend is more prominent for people marrying later in life, who want to share their special moment in time with those closest.

