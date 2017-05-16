Arlington Man Stole $1.1 Million From Home Depot

May 16, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: arlington, DFW, fraud, Home Depot, local

An Arlington man has stolen more than $1.1 million from Home Depot through receipt fraud. Officials say Henry Lamon Spruiell defrauded 18 stores in North Texas, between 2013 and 2016. Spruiell fraudulently obtained Home Depot tax exempt identification in his own name. He would use the ID and receipts from his own or others purchases to get sales tax refunds from store credit or cash.

Spruiell pled guilty to using and unauthorized access device. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Monday and will repay over $1.1 million to The Home Depot.

Via NBC DFW

