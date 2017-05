‘Mike & Mike’ are breaking up after 17 years together on ESPN Radio. The announcement came on Tuesday that Mike Greenberg would be leaving the morning show to host a new morning TV show on ESPN.

Mike Golic, the other co-host, will remain in the morning radio slot with a new co-host, NFL host Terry Wingo. ESPN plans to extend Golic and Wingo’s contract for several more years.

Greenberg’s new show will premiere on January 1st.

Via ABC News