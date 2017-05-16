ABC Officially Orders a ‘Rosanne’ Revival Season for 2018

The American comedy ‘Roseanne’ is set for a revival, as ABC network have confirmed an 8-episode season beginning in 2018.

After 20 years, most of the original cast will return: Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) have all been confirmed; however, Johnny Galecki (David) will not be returning due to his commitment to ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

The Conner family joins a slew of other television shows receiving a new start, including Twin Peaks, The X Files, Prison Break, The Gilmore Girls, 24 and even Will & Grace.