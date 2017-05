Prepare to feel inadequate… 2-year-old Korbin Jackson has an Instagram account filled with epic trick shots, from basketball, to soccer, this kid is a dead eye shot.

Lights out. 👟🕯💨 🙌 TAG @leomessi @cristiano 🙌 A post shared by Korbin Jackson (@korbin_jackson) on May 12, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

He’s got some mad skills with a ping pong ball too. His parents should probably watch out for that one…

Wait till the end! 🤓😱 Tag @espn @whistlesports & @houseofhighlights 🔥 A post shared by Korbin Jackson (@korbin_jackson) on Mar 29, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Via Mashable