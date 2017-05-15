Veteran Becomes the World’s Oldest Person to Skydive at the Age of 101

May 15, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Britain, Skydive, Skydiving, World Record

This is truly living life on the edge. Forget those regular retirement plans, veteran Bryson William Verdun Hayes, is setting the bar higher than ever. Literally. Known as Verdun, the great-grandfather broke another record just the year before when he skydived for the first time last year at 100 years old, which broke the British record for oldest skydiver. But that that record wasn’t enough for Verdun who, took the world record from former holder Armand Gendreau at 101-years-old and three days by skydiving at 101-years-old and 38 days.

Hayes said he’s wanted to skydive since he was 90 but was talked out of it by his late wife. You could say he’s just catching for lost time now.

