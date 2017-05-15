Stressed Travelers Can Play With Therapy Miniature Horses At Kentucky Airport

If you’ve never been stressed while at the airport, then you’ve never been in an airport before. Whether the airline loses your luggage, or your connecting flight that takes off in 4 minutes is 2.5 miles away, being at the airport is a trying experience for everyone.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, however, has a pretty ingenious way to relax stressed out travelers. Two times a month, two therapy miniature horses from a nearby farm are brought to the airport to greet passersby and be super cute and keep us calm.

The airport was first looking into a therapy dog program, but if you have the option for mini horses, you take the mini horses, right? Wendi Orlando is an official at the airport, and loves when the horses visit. “It’s just to ease anxiety levels, put smiles on faces. Clearly that’s working. When you look at the passengers walking by, it just never gets old. They love seeing the horses.”

Anybody want to fly out to Kentucky?

Via NPR

