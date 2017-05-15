Red Lobster To Release Cheddar Biscuits Flavored Lip Balm

In honor of the restaurant’s 25th anniversary, Red Lobster will be releasing a very limited supply of lip balm flavored like their amazing cheddar biscuits.

Red Lobster has a Cheddar Bay Biscuit-flavored lip balm: https://t.co/BJhFgk5eCn pic.twitter.com/b953pEvXWC — Complex (@Complex) May 9, 2017

For the time being, unfortunately, the restaurant will not be offering the lip balm for purchase by the general public. Only 250 people who have signed up for Red Lobster’s Fresh Catch Club email will score the lip balm, along with some other cheddar biscuit-inspired prizes and treats.

The chain has not indicated if they will release the lip balm for purchase any time soon.

