Miss District Of Columbia Kara McCullough Wins Miss USA 2017

Saturday night, Kara McCullough from the District of Columbia was crowned Miss USA in 2017 at the annual competition in Las Vegas. She was named the winner over first runner-up Miss New Jersey, Chhavi Verg, and second runner-up Miss Minnesota, Meridith Gould.

McCullough caused a bit of controversy after a question was asked about the availability of healthcare. She explained that healthcare would be available to those that have jobs, and it’s the job of the country to create more opportunities.

McCullough is a nuclear scientist at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission. This win gives DC the crown two years in a row. Miss DC, Deshauna Barber won the title last year.

