Man Wins Lottery After Going Out To Buy Corn Dog For Wife

Richard Britt’s wife asked him for a corn dog and like any good husband, he immediately headed to their local store.

When Britt went to check out at the Red Top Food Mart in Temple, Georgia, he decided to purchase a lottery ticket. As it turns out, Britt can afford corn dogs for life now, as he scratched his ticket to reveal a $5 million prize. He immediately called his wife to let her know the good news. He told WSB-TV, “Neither one of us could believe it. I’m still surprised that I won.”

Britt won playing the Georgia Lottery’s Millionaire Jumbo Bucks scratcher. The couple plans to use some of the winnings to travel.

Via WSB-TV

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter