Man Wins Lottery After Going Out To Buy Corn Dog For Wife

May 15, 2017 5:31 AM By JT
Filed Under: corn dog, Georgia, husband, Lottery, Marriage, Richard Britt, wife, winner

Richard Britt’s wife asked him for a corn dog and like any good husband, he immediately headed to their local store.

When Britt went to check out at the Red Top Food Mart in Temple, Georgia, he decided to purchase a lottery ticket.  As it turns out, Britt can afford corn dogs for life now, as he scratched his ticket to reveal a $5 million prize.  He immediately called his wife to let her know the good news.  He told WSB-TV, “Neither one of us could believe it.  I’m still surprised that I won.”

Britt won playing the Georgia Lottery’s Millionaire Jumbo Bucks scratcher.  The couple plans to use some of the winnings to travel.

Via WSB-TV

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live