Man Extinguishes 37 Matches With His Tongue For New World Record (Video)

May 15, 2017
Filed Under: ashrita furman, Fire, Guinness World Record, matches, record, tongue

Ashrita Furman is no stranger to Guinness World Records.

The 61-year-old currently has over 200 world records under his belt, including extinguishing blow torches with his tongue.  So it’s no surprise he was able to handle this particular challenge.

Furman recently set a record by extinguishing over 30 matches in a minute using only his tongue.  He could only extinguish one match at a time, and could not use his breath to blow them out.  The previous record was 30, and he was able to knock out 37.

Check it out below!

Via UPI

