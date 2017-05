Pop-Tarts are awesome. The ultimate childhood breakfast, but they’re starting to cross some lines. Jolly Ranchers are great too, but Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts? Who asked for this?

There offering three sugar filled flavors, green apple, cherry, and watermelon.

I like Jolly Ranchers. I like Pop-Tarts. But you can miss me completely with Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts. Who asked for this? — Rencente Minnelli™ (@LauRenxExCarter) May 15, 2017

Candy isn’t a breakfast food. Stay in your lane Pop-Tarts.

Via Mashable