A jaguar was discovered missing at the Abilene Zoo on Monday morning. Zoo officials do not know how 2-year-old Estrella got loose, but they insist there is not risk to the public.

Estrella was soon found atop a nearby enclosure, having attacked and killed a spider monkey. Zoo officials used a tranquilizer dart gun and transferred the big can to a holding pen.

The Zoo officials say the doors to the jaguar enclosure are secure.

Via NBC DFW