Indonesia’s Mystery “Sea Monster” Identified As A Baleen Whale

The Hulung Beach on Seram Island in Indonesia was surprised with a visit from a gigantic and dead sea monster over the weekend.

The fifty foot carcass, leaking some sort of red fluid was initially discovered by local resident Asrul Tuanakota. Since the body was already bloated and decomposing on the shore, making it virtually unrecognizable as a whale to the every day person, many residents believed it was a sea monster of some sort.

WTF is this terrifying sea monster that washed up in Indonesia? https://t.co/BJI9IZKyea pic.twitter.com/kgcfAypfhb — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 12, 2017

Well, we have official word that this thing is nothing but a dead baleen whale. The two identifying factors used are the whale’s throat pleats and the upper jaw, where there are two baleen plates. According to whale biologist, Alexander Werth,

“There is lots of stuff in the ocean that we don’t know about — but there’s nothing that big” [that remains unknown].”

There you have it. It’s nothing more than a rotting whale.