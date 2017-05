Brad Grey, former Paramount Studios chief and iconic producer, has passed away at the age of 59. Grey died in his home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Grey also co-founded Plan B Entertainment, along with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. He holds executive producer credits for many iconic films and TV shows like, “The Sopranos,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “The Departed,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factoryā€¯ and “Happy Gilmore.”

Via TMZ