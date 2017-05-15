Hacker Threatens To Leak Unreleased Disney Movie

Disney has just confirmed that a hacker has made threats to release an upcoming movie if they are not paid a large ransom in Bitcoin. Disney has confirmed that they will not be paying, instead working with the FBI. They also will not say which film the hackers have, but both Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Cars 3 are coming up soon.

This happened to Netflix, with Orange is the New Black, a few weeks ago and when Netflix refused to pay the hacker made good on this threats. So, who knows? We might get to see the new Pirates movie early.

Via Mashable