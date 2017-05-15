Fox Calls American Idol’s Return to TV ‘Extremely Fraudulent’

The network spent $25 million promoting the ‘farewell season,’ and during a conference call today Fox TV criticized Idol’s producer for it’s near immediate return.

TV chairman Dana Walden said her network did compete for Idol’s return, along with ABC and NBC, but wanted to wait several years before its return. Fox also wanted to make major creative changes so the show would feel new.

“They were determined to get this show back on the air as quickly as possible,” Walden said. “We spent about $25 million sending a clear message that it was the farewell season. It felt to us it would be extremely fraudulent to bring the show back quickly, that fans would not appreciate being told one thing and then having the show brought back right away.”

It does seem like it just left, doesn’t it? Because… it did!